United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
