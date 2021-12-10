United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

