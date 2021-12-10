United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.00 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Natural Foods stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.