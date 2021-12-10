United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,158. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 130.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.