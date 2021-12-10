United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

