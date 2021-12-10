United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $265,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $7,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

