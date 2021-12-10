UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $473.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $474.48. The company has a market cap of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

