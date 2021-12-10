Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

