V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang Sells 7,429 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V.F. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 2,247,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,275. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.