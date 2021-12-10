V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang Sells 7,429 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
V.F. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 2,247,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,275. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.