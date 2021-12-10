V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NYSE CHPT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

