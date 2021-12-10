V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.70 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

