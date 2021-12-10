V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

