Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $336.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.22. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

