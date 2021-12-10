Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 3,084.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 502,176 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vale by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

