VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

