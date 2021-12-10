Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,831,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 481,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.