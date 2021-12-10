Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

