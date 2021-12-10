Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

