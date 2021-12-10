Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.87 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.