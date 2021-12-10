Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

