Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

