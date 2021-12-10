Veil One Day Trading Volume Tops $391.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $998,855.16 and approximately $391.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,719.21 or 0.98978844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00281336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00394595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00166256 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.