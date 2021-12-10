Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 233,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Verizon Communications by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.