Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 94,823 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

