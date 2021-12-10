Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

VRCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

