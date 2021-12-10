VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) PT Raised to €260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VGPBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

VGPBF stock remained flat at $$268.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.12. VGP has a 12-month low of $201.20 and a 12-month high of $296.81.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

