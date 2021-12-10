Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,115,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Viasat by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Viasat by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Viasat by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $46.66 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.