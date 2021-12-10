Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 774 ($10.26). 54,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 188,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($10.13).

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 746.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 706.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a current ratio of 254.51.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

