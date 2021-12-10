View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in View were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of View by 231.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIEW opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

