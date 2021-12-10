Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vince has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

