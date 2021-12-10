Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Robert L. Berner III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Robert L. Berner III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VWE traded down 0.25 on Friday, hitting 10.40. 138,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 10.54. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. Analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,649,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWE. Citigroup cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.