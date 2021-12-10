Vipstar Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $930,345.55 and approximately $5.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

