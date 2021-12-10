Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 928,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,912,359. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.