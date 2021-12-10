Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 146,636 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

