Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

