Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 37,600 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

