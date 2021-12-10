Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 99,100 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

