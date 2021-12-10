Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $175,950.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 4th, Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00.

Shares of VCRA opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

