Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €308.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €308.00 ($346.07) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €182.44 ($204.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is €187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €201.67. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.