Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 532 ($7.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 482.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.