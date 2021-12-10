Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock.

VLVOF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating and a SEK 61 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a one year low of 7.02 and a one year high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

