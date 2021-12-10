Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.85

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 88593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,677,118 shares of company stock worth $75,453,062. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Vonage by 48.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

