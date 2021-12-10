Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.