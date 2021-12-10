VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VYNE. Northland Securities dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

