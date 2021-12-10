WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 6.1% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $19.97. 4,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

