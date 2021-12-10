Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WBX opened at $14.77 on Monday. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

