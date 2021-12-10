Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 212,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,082. The firm has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

