Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

