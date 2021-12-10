Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

