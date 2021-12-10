Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

