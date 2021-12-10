Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,610 at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,325 ($17.57) to GBX 1,610 ($21.35) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 1,444 ($19.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,567.99 ($20.79).

In related news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.90), for a total transaction of £10,480,000 ($13,897,361.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

